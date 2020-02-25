INCHELIUM — Authorities continue to positively identify a body that was found in a pond earlier this month.
According to the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office, the body was recovered from a pond on Hall Creek Road, adjacent to the property of Renata D. Judd, 70, who had been missing since mid-December.
“We have not yet been informed by the coroner if they can confirm the body is Renata,” Ferry County Sheriff Ray Maycumber said. “I hope it happens soon.”
Ferry County Search and Rescue had previously located a boot along the shoreline and resumed their search of the nearby area.
Steven’s County Dive Team assisted with the search and recovery.
The sheriff’s office said an autopsy was been scheduled, and foul play is not suspected.
The body of a dog was also recovered from the pond.
