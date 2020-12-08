OROVILLE – The body of a man reported missing Dec. 2 was found two days later in a swampy area east of town near the Okanogan River in the Balmes Road area.
Reinaldo A. “Alex” Beltran, 28, Tonasket, was reported missing at 12:47 p.m. last Wednesday, although family said they had not heard from him since Nov. 24.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said Beltran was last seen at a home in the Oroville area. Deputies contacted people at the home, along with several other locations the man was known to frequent, but did not locate him.
Deputies checked several areas in the Tonasket and Oroville areas and no one had reported seeing him, the sheriff said.
About 1:53 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of a body found in the swampy area. Hawley said Beltran’s family apparently found the body.
“It was in an area he was known to frequent,” he said.
Law enforcement officers were familiar with Beltran, but he was not wanted or under investigation at the time of is disappearance. An arrest warrant was issued the day before he was reported missing, but a week after he was last seen, Hawley said.
Deputies and detectives worked with the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office to recover the body, which was identified as that of Beltran.
The cause of death is under investigation, Hawley said. An autopsy is planned today, Dec. 9, to determine the manner of death.
Anyone with information about Beltran’s disappearance is asked to contact Okanogan County sheriff’s detectives at 509-422-7232.
