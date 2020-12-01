OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Public Utility District sold $40 million worth of bonds Nov. 19.
Sales of the bonds closed that day; the money has been deposited to the district’s account, said PUD officials.
“The bond issue was well received by a broad group of investors,” said Richard Schober, managing director of public finance investment banking at Piper Sandler and Co. during a presentation at the Nov. 23 PUD board meeting.
The all-in cost of borrowing was 2.89 percent, which is among the recent all-time low rates, Schober said.
Proceeds will pay off a $2.3 million line of credit and a $2.5 million Rural Utilities Service loan. About $34.8 million is slated for capital projects.
“Everything came together very well and the district is now in a good position to go to work on necessary rebuilds and upgrades which will benefit our customers in the years ahead,” said Director of Finance Janet Crossland.
Those capital projects include rebuilding the Okanogan-Brewster transmission line with steel poles after the Cold Spring Fire destroyed about 40 percent of it. Upgraded conductor on the line will allow for more power from Wells Dam, the district’s least-cost source of power.
The Tonasket substation and power transformers for other substations also are on the list, along with several other projects, said PUD officials.
