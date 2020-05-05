OKANOGAN - Ron Booher, formerly of Missouri, has been named building official for the city.
He succeeds Christian Johnson, who died Oct. 2, 2019, after being injured a month earlier while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire southwest of town.
His appointment was announced during the April 21 city council meeting. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Booher is scheduled to undergo 14 days of quarantine before going to city hall.
Booher previously worked for the State of Arizona’s Department of Fire, Building, and Life Safety as an inspector and intergovernmental agreement liaison, said an announcement from Mayor Jon Culp.
He is experienced in community development and building safety in state, county and municipal sectors, and is an International Code member and certified in various areas such as, zoning, building and plumbing, Culp said.
He will work for Okanogan, and contracted to work with the cities of Tonasket and Oroville.
Booher will perform permitting, plan examinations and inspections.
In his spare time, he enjoys activities such as fishing and sightseeing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.