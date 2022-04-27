An earlier version of this story listed Sharon and Roger Alumbaugh as the parents of Angela Bowers. This was incorrect and has been removed from the story.
OKANOGAN — Lance Robert Bowers was found guilty late on the afternoon of April 21 of murdering his wife, Angela Marie Bowers, plus four other crimes.
Bowers was found guilty by an Okanogan County Superior Court jury of first-degree murder, first-degree reckless burning, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm.
Two counts previously brought against him — witness tampering and theft of a firearm — were dropped at the state’s request.
Though the crimes were committed in late 2019, the trial finally came to a head the afternoon of April 20 with the start of closing arguments after 2.5 weeks of witness testimony and evidence review. Superior Court Judge Henry Rawson presided.
Bowers is being held without bail pending his sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled. A pre-sentence investigation is being conducted by the state Department of Corrections.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney William Halstead, assisting Okanogan County Prosecuting Attorney Albert Lin for the state, opened by asking the jury to refocus on who the trial was actually about, stating that Washington and Lance Bowers may have been on the docket, but the day, and trial, really were about Angela Bowers.
Halstead added some personal details about the deceased, including that she was both a daughter and mother before adding a punchy stress to the word “wife” when describing her as such. He then outlined what he would be going over in his closing arguments, generalizing that the state would be going in chronological order.
Starting on May 31, 2019, when Sharon and Roger Alumbaugh left their home, where Lance and Angela had been intermittently staying, in the Aeneas Valley to travel to the Tri-Cities area, Halstead led the jury through the series of events that took Lance Bowers from that same home to just outside the Aeneas Valley Country Store where he was apprehended by law enforcement.
Halstead, throughout his closing arguments, also touched on definitions of premeditation, accomplice liability, different types of evidence, and the difference between first- and second-degree charges as they came up in the timeline of events he portrayed to the jury.
Three major events
The events that took place from May 31 to June 3, 2019, can be broken up into three major events, as outlined by the prosecution: The time spent at the Alumbaughs’ home, the vehicle fire and incidents in the store area.
Once the Alumbaughs left, video evidence from security cameras at the house show Lance and Angela leaving and returning to the residence multiple times up to 9:10 p.m. June 1, when Lance’s brother Joseph arrived. At 10:26 that same night, Lance and Joseph Bowers can be seen on the back porch having a conversation, the topic of which is unknown as the evidence when submitted did not include audio.
At 4:24 a.m. June 2, Lance Bowers is shown following his brother outside the back of the home, however tensions seemed to be running high that time around, as the conversation appeared much more animated and Joseph was visibly distraught about something. Just a few minutes later, after Lance Bowers was able to settle the situation, the pair got into Lance Bowers’ vehicle and left the property.
Then, according to Halstead, Deputy Isaiah Holloway with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office spotted the two in the Tonasket area sometime later that morning, confirming they had left the house. The area where Holloway spotted the two was about a 10-minute drive from where Joseph Bowers’ vehicle was parked.
Around 5 a.m., Angela Bowers was seen on the video cameras looking at the outside of the house multiple times by poking her head from the doorway, both in the front and back of the home. She made direct eye contact with the front and back cameras.
At 5:09 a.m., she was seen on the back porch, again appearing to be looking for something before making eye contact with the camera and heading back inside. That was the last time she would be seen alive by anyone other than, presumably, Lance and Joseph Bowers, according to Halstead.
At 5:20 that morning, the brothers returned to the Alumbaugh’s property, but not before spending, as Halstead put it, a “weird” amount of time in Lance’s parked car before entering the home. When doing so, Lance’s hand never left his right pants pocket, a detail touched upon many times by the prosecution and defense in opening statements and in discussion of events at the store.
Cameras go off
Joseph appeared to be carrying a package, possibly folded up, in his hand as the two entered the home. The cameras went off at 5:59 a.m. and would not be turned back on until Roger Alumbaugh returned around 5:30 p.m. with his wife from their weekend trip.
Between the time the cameras went out and the Alumbaughs’ returned home, four individuals provided statements or testimony placing Lance Bowers’ location around the area of the Aeneas Valley and Tonasket.
Vanessa Jaynes spotted Lance Bowers, with wet clothes on, at the Aeneas Valley Country Store when she carded him for purchasing alcohol. She said she also spotted a gun on the console of his vehicle when it was parked.
Katrina Shank, in a brief conversation with Lance Bowers, was told that “Angela needs a coffee” before she watched him allegedly drink the same coffee he purchased for her.
Rachel Pier and Forrest Snyder talked with him outside of a trailer park on Seventh Street in Tonasket before asking about Angela, to which Lance replied, “She’s probably off f--king Joe,” according to Halstead’s summation. They also spotted a firearm during the interaction.
When the Alumbaughs arrived home, Roger Alumbaugh testifies that one of the first things he noticed was the intense smell of bleach. He also noticed the monitor for the security system was turned off, disconnected and wrapped with a blanket.
Roger and Sharon Alumbaugh then noticed Lance Bowers was doing laundry and cleaning, something the two noted was “unusual” for him in their experience with them.
They also said he was cleaning the laundry room floor, some of its walls and a portion of the small hallway leading to the room, all with a “new bottle of bleach,” according to Halstead when recounting the events to the jury. Lance Bowers also said, when asked about his wife’s whereabouts, “she has left me for good.”
Halstead noted that after that, Angela Bowers’ belongings, including all of her clothing and luggage, were still at the house and not packed for travel. Lance Bowers allegedly had kept cleaning for more than 30 minutes before backing his car up to the home’s back porch, sometime after 6:12 p.m. when Roger Alumbaugh turned the security cameras back on.
Lance, on video again, was seen near his car with the trunk open. A large, plastic tote, presumably with Angela’s body inside, can be seen wrapped in electrical tape and already in the trunk. Lance, over the next hour, also loaded a small bag of garbage, a roll of electrical tape and a blanket with which he covered something in the backseat before leaving the property around 7:30 p.m.
Roger also testified to a missing handgun, ammunition, fuel mix and a roll of electrical tape that were not present at the home upon his return. He spotted Lance Bowers driving on the road in front of his home a few times, in both directions, after he had left the house that evening.
Unaccounted for
Bowers was unaccounted for after that point until 6:30 a.m. the next day when Jeffrey Peterson talked with him on Peterson’s farm, though Bowers was not with his car.
Bowers had wanted help for something, though Peterson was unsure of what. Jay Kuntz spotted Lance’s car in a ditch somewhere along Frosty Creek Road east of Tonasket the same morning, though Bowers was nowhere to be found, according to Halstead.
Kellie Skaggs saw the car as well and took photos as it was in a very odd position – nose first into ditch with nose facing the road, tail end higher up ditch embankment. Joseph Gould, a local mechanic, spotted Bowers with his vehicle later in the morning, and upon quickly looking over the vehicle and offering a ride that was declined, left.
Bowers’ whereabouts were unknown from that point until his interaction with Skaggs and Melvin Hall later in the day.
Skaggs came upon the vehicle, with a small fire in the backseat, at the intersection of Hall’s driveway and Frosty Creek Road as he was returning home from errands he was completing in Tonasket and Omak that day.
Bowers’ vehicle and somehow made it farther up, elevation wise, Frosty Creek Road before he presumably started a fire in the vehicle to hide evidence, according to Halstead. Skaggs, upon realizing that Bowers would be of no help, drove up the driveway to Hall’s residence to gather more help. That included Kuntz, who was having a conversation with Hall in his home.
The three returned to the burning vehicle within a few minutes of each other, and pulled it closer to the middle road to avoid a larger fire starting with nearby brush. After a brief interaction, where it also became clear Bowers would not help with putting the fire out, he began walking down Frosty Creek Road toward the Aeneas Valley Country Store.
Skaggs took pictures and a brief video of the vehicle after Lance left the scene. They showed a fire that started somewhere in the passenger compartment of the vehicle and then spread to the front and rear ends.
Volunteer firefighter Tom Hoffman was the first to arrive from emergency services. Hoffman noted the car was engulfed and destroyed by the time he arrived and that upon passing Bowers to reach the vehicle, he noticed Bowers made no effort to flag him down or point in the direction of the fire.
It was at that point, after the fire was put out, that firefighters found the body in the trunk of the car and alerted law enforcement of a possible homicide. Shortly after that, Bowers was spotted at the Aeneas Valley Country Store by owner Douglas Isler, who had heard about the broken-down vehicle earlier in the day.
Isler alerted 911 that Bowers appeared “high and zombie-like.”
Deputies respond
Sheriff’s Sgt. Tait Everett and Deputy Isaiah Holloway responded to the 911 call and stopped Bowers as he was walking away from the store.
After multiple commands asking Bowers to put his hands in the air and get on the ground, Bowers appeared to pull a firearm out of his pocket and start to aim the gun at the two.
Havoc, a K-9 with the two, was released and they fired at Lance. Lance was struck cleanly in the shoulder/chest area after first being grazed before going down.
After detailing the events to the jury, Halstead ended his closing arguments by outlining the processing and collection of evidence, testimonies and key information, along with how certain tests, like those for DNA evidence, are handled.
That included work from Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez, the process for a warrant for the Alumbaughs’ home and what was found as a result of the warrant, earlier testimony from various Washington State Patrol crime lab officers, and Dr. Brian Mazrim, a pathologist.
Halstead ended by preemptively curbing a possible argument from the defense of an accidental shooting between Lance and Angela Bowers, saying of her neck and head gunshot wounds, “You don’t shoot someone twice by accident.”
The defense approached closing arguments slightly differently, opting instead to go chronologically based on when evidence was found, which resulted in approaching the car fire first, followed by the store scene and ending with the homicide at the Alumbaughs’ home.
Defense closes
Attorney Richard Gilliland led the defense and the closing arguments for Lance Bowers. Gilliland opened by highlighting the U.S. criminal justice system, one he touted as the “best in the world.”
Gilliland then discussed matters like the presumption of innocence and dispassionate decisions, including those based on facts and evidence.
Gilliland set a platform to begin to poke holes in the state’s evidence, attempting to raise doubts as to the credibility and accuracy of evidence and some of the testimonies provided in past days.
Some of his focus was placed on the unreliability of and seemingly exaggerated nature of Skaggs’ testimony and past actions, with Gilliland labeling him as a serial tall-tale teller.
He then shifted to the fire incident at large, raising doubts and questions as to why a credible arson investigation was never conducted.
Gilliland pointed to fiber tests showing no evidence of the use of accelerants and that there was no evidence, aside from Gould’s testimony, that the battery was dead.
“We don’t know what happened,” Gilliland said, repeating the state’s early words. “There’s a lack of evidence.”
Other considerations
He also brought up other considerations that could have led to a fire in the vehicle, including the exceptionally hot weather, other unknown mechanical issues and the matter of opportunity versus intent, noting that a lighter was present on Lance Bowers at the time of his arrest, but that Lance was also a heavy smoker, thus making the presence of a lighter not out of the ordinary.
Gilliland ended his outlining of the car fire scene by noting that even if Lance started the fire, there’s nothing illegal about a person destroying his own property.
He then moved to events that occurred outside of the store. His focus was on painting the events in just enough doubt that a reasonable person could infer other possible motivations of what occurred.
Keys for the defense were the conflicting reports from Holloway and Everett on the moments just before they opened fire on Bowers.
Everett testified he began shooting once he saw a gun clear Bowers’ pocket while Holloway said he began shooting after he saw the gun pointed in their direction. Gilliland noted that the officers were already on edge with the events of that day and implied their actions were a result of as much, rather than any actions Bowers performed.
Gilliland noted previous video evidence and testimony showing Lance as “docile” and unaggressive. He also attempted to poke holes in the state’s supposed assumption of Bowers’ motivations and the distance from which Isler saw the interaction take place.
Events at the cabin
He ended by tackling the issue of events that took place at the cabin. Gilliland began by noting what Halstead had said earlier of Sharon Alumbaugh’s testimony that Joseph Bowers saw Lance as a father figure.
Gilliland said that father figures, and fathers in general, look out for their kids, sometimes going to inappropriate lengths to protect them.
He connected that to Joseph Bowers’ prior records and alleged craziness, stating that he may have been the one to kill Angela Bowers and that Lance Bowers was doing his best, though not in the best way, to protect his brother.
Gilliland referenced earlier arguments on accomplice liability and then offered three possibilities for the events that took place at the Alumbaughs’ residence:
One, Lance murdered Angela. Two, Lance was an accomplice in the murder of Angela. Three, someone other than Lance murdered Angela.
Gilliland offered that, with all evidence considered, the option that best explains all of Lance Bowers’ actions would be No. 3, or that Joseph killed Angela and Lance was helping cover it up.
He questioned why the police never conducted a gunshot residue test on Joseph Bowers’ hands when he was originally in custody that same Sunday in 2019.
The attorney ended by saying the state “does not always get things right,” in reference to his first few statements about the checks and balances that make the U.S. criminal justice system so great.
“This is one of those times,” Gilliland said.
State offers rebuttal
The state’s rebuttal circled around looking at the entire case consideration for all of the evidence. Halstead made an analogy between the defense’s closing arguments and throwing “everything and the kitchen sink at the wall to see what sticks” and that he, in the rebuttal, would show everything falling off.
Halstead noted that Gilliland claimed a lot of items and actions in his arguments, but never actually proved any of them, including claims that the law enforcement members’ testimonies in past days were evasive and the claim that Lance Bowers’ bond with his, by Lance’s own words, cheating brother was stronger than the bond with his wife.
“There’s an item that fell off the wall,” Halstead said to the jury.
He then raised the fact that Lance Bowers hadn’t expressed any sadness or “being upset” in his phone calls with his son and mother while in jail or at the car when it was on fire. Halstead then brought up contradictions in the defense’s argument regarding the firearm.
“There’s another chunk that just fell off,” Halstead said.
He pointed the jury in the direction of evidence the defense brought up in its claim that Joseph killed Angela, of which there was none.
Halstead ended by raising contradictions in Lance’s own actions on June 2-3 when he was driving around with Angela’s body in the trunk of his car and certain responses he provided that day when asked.
His final note was of Lance’s suspicious comment to Roger Alumbaugh when the Alumbaughs returned home when he stated his wife had left him for good.
“If all of that is true, then surely Lance had the unluckiest day in the history of unlucky days,” Halstead said.
