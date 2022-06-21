OKANOGAN – Lance Robert Bowers, who was convicted April 21 of killing his wife and burning her body, was sentenced June 15 to nearly 63 years in prison.
Bowers, 40, was found guilty by an Okanogan County Superior Court jury of killing his wife, Angela Marie Bowers, in June 2019.
Judge Henry A. Rawson sentenced him to 754 months in prison. Bowers also was ordered to pay $501 in legal financial obligations; restitution has not yet been set.
According to the sentencing order, Bowers was ordered to serve 388 months for first-degree murder with a domestic violence enhancement, 14 months for first-degree reckless burning, 75 months for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, 123 months each for two counts of first-degree assault. Confinement time on the assault convictions includes 60 additional months because of a firearm enhancement.
Bowers was found guilty of shooting his wife in early June 2019. Her body was found in the trunk of Bowers’ burning vehicle in Aeneas Valley on June 3, 2019.
The same day the body was found, Bowers was contacted near the scene by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tait Everett and Deputy Isaiah Holloway. Bowers shot at the two, who returned fire and hit Bowers, according to court records.
Bowers, who was present in court when the sentence was announced, refused to sign the sentencing document, the statement acknowledging his voting rights were lost and the acknowledgement of fingerprints being taken.
Rawson issued lifetime harassment no-contact orders against Bowers, with Everett and Holloway as the protected parties.
Bowers was ordered to surrender all firearms and other dangerous weapons to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. He also refused to sign those documents, court records show.
During the sentencing hearing, court records indicate Bowers laughed and disrupted the proceedings while Okanogan County Prosecutor Albert Lin was explaining the sentencing recommendation and Bowers’ offender score, based on past convictions and the enhancements.
Deborah Goodrich, mother of Angela Bowers, addressed the court and explained how the crime impacted her life.
In her victim impact statement, filed with the court, Goodrich wrote that she struggled with the statement.
“The emotions I have are intense, varied and disorganized,” she wrote. “Anger, deep pain and loss, yearning and guilt. Some days it’s hard to concentrate and stay on track. Sometimes I want to cry and other times I want to scream.”
She wrote about her daughter, describing her as a loving, patient and caring person who took in abandoned and injured kittens, and loved her family.
Goodrich said she feels guilty because she couldn’t protect her daughter.
“I am haunted by intrusive thoughts day and night of graphic images of how she was so cruelly taken from us,” she wrote. “Sleep is intermittent and sparse. I awaken to nightmares and imagine the terror she must have felt as her executioner held a gun to her head.”
She said she is preoccupied with safety for herself and her family, describing Lance Bowers as “cold-blooded, arrogant, egotistical, self-righteous and (lacking) remorse.”
Everett, in his written statement, said he worries every day about whether he will return to his family, and more so since the incident with Bowers.
“In Okanogan County we have an amazing community and while we may have to chase and use force on people that have broken the law, I rarely think that this will come to having to be shot at or worse, having to possibly take another person’s life,” he wrote. “This has forced me and my wife to have the more serious conversations about what to do in the event of an early death and to make sure all of our affairs are in order.”
He wrote that his wife learned on social media of the officer-involved shooting, but was unable to learn his status for several hours.
Everett’s wife, Tanya, also submitted a victim impact statement, describing herself as “absolutely distraught” while awaiting information on whether he was injured.
Holloway wrote that he thinks of the encounter with Bowers every day, and has sought counseling for the mental trauma he encountered. He resigned from the sheriff’s office in January 2022.
“This incident was one of the deciding factors” in leaving, he wrote. “This will significantly impact my financial stability and I will no longer be able to retire as I had previously planned.”
He wrote that he is concerned for his safety and that of his family if Bowers is not confined, as he has “no doubt Lance Bowers would try to retaliate against me and others for his actions as he is not a person who accepts responsibility for his actions, and he blames others.”
Bowers’ son also spoke during the sentencing hearing, asking the court to keep Lance Bowers in Washington so he could visit.
According to court records, Bowers told the court, “This is a tragic … my wife was my best friend. The mother of my children. I am not guilty of this crime.”
Rawson, before announcing the sentence, said more than one person was lost with the situation.
“I know Angela was a mother, wife and daughter,” he said, noting that he is an emotional person. “The citizen(s) have entrusted me to keep the community a safe place.”
During the two-week trial, “I have not seen Mr. Bowers shed a tear not once in that two weeks,” said the judge, adding that Bowers showed no emotion.
“I don’t have a great deal to say,” Rawson continued. “I can’t replace the void. Share the good times … as to Angela Bowers.”
Rawson acknowledged that Lance Bowers said he didn’t commit the crime, but that 12 jurors found him guilty. Bowers didn’t take the stand in his defense during the trial, although he had the right.
After Rawson announced the sentence, Lin started to speak but Bowers interrupted him, calling him an “f---ing idiot.” Bowers used the same term toward Lin later in the proceeding.
Bowers indicated he plans to appeal.
