OMAK – Re-elected Mid-Valley Hospital commissioners Jerry Bowes and Evon LaGrou were sworn in during the Jan. 14 board meeting.
Both will serve six-year terms.
Commissioner Gary Oestreich will continue as board chairman in 2020.
In other business, the board:
-Reviewed financial and monthly patient statistics, which were down. The hospital’s obligation for contractual fees was 5 percent higher than normal because of Cerner health information technology implementation.
-Accepted a change to the contract for Phillips monitors. The additional $6,582.43 brings the total to $240,059.17.
-Approved an assessment of need for a certified coder.
-Approved an assessment of need for a 0.6 full-time equivalent registered nurse. The position now is being filled by per diem staff.
-Approved 2020 limits of management authority. The change includes a provision for the CEO to approved change orders up to $15,000 for capital equipment. The board will be informed of any such change orders.
-Heard year-to-date statistics from CEO Alan Fisher. They include 1,930 surgery procedures, or an average of 161 per day, as compared to the previous year’s average of 148 per day.
-Learned Dr. Jules Sleiman will continue as chief of staff in 2020 and Dr. Anton McCourtie will be vice chief of staff.
-Learned the state auditor had no findings in the recent audit of hospital finances. The auditor’s office has not yet released a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.