OMAK – The City of Okanogan is prepared to hire Omak’s fire chief on a temporary basis until it can find a new leader for the volunteer fire department.
Okanogan Chief Jerod Gavin submitted his retirement to Mayor Jon Culp effective Oct. 15. Gavin also left the Fire District No. 3 Okanogan station chief’s position at the end of October. Under fire district rules, the Okanogan city chief also serves as district station chief.
The Omak City Council is scheduled to act tonight, Nov. 4 on an interlocal agreement to provide fire chief services.
According to a memorandum from Omak City Administrator Todd McDaniel to Mayor Cindy Gagne and the council, Culp requested help from Omak Chief Kevin Bowling to help Okanogan and its fire department “until which time he has properly trained staffing to resume the fire chief’s duties. We expect this to occur within the next few months.”
Under the resolution scheduled to be presented to the Omak council Nov. 4, Bowling would provide interim fire chief services to Okanogan as needed.
Okanogan would pay $61.28 per hour for Bowling’s time, plus 58 cents per mile for mileage from his home in Omak while providing interim chief services.
“The interim fire chief shall be available to assist Okanogan’s volunteer fire staff with the administration, training, compliance, incident reporting and other duties as may be assigned by the City of Okanogan mayor,” said the proposal.
He also would administer and enforce uniform codes within Okanogan.
Omak will remain as Bowling’s employer. Bowling also serves as Omak station chief for the fire district.
Okanogan would be billed monthly.
In 2013-14, after Gordon Hennigs left the Okanogan fire chief position, the city appointed then-Assistant Chief Scott Duncan as interim leader. Duncan has since retired.
Okanogan lost one of its assistant chiefs when Christian Johnson died from injuries suffered in the Sept. 1 Spring Coulee Fire. Ethan Freel is the other assistant chief.
