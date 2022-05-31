featured Boy dies when vehicle plunges into pond The Chronicle May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BREWSTER – A 6-year-old boy died May 29 when the vehicle in which he was riding plunged into a pond near Old Highway 97.The child’s name has not been released by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.The vehicle’s driver, Llesenia Infante-Penaloza, 32, Brewster, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. She was booked into the Okanogan County Jail.Hawley said the sheriff’s office was alerted at 10:13 a.m. that a woman had arrived at a home on Old Highway 97 and was screaming about someone who was dying in the pond.Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez, Brewster Police Sgt. Adam Nichols and Deputy A. Lopez of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded. They located a vehicle in the pond.The child was found in the vehicle when it was removed from the pond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vehicle Tony Hawley Okanogan County Sheriff Police Social Services Adam Nichols Brewster A. Lopez × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE RESIDENTIAL MAINTENANCE POSITIONS CONSTRUCTION POSITIONS ASSISTANT CITY SUPERINTENDENT Great Work Opportunity in Winthrop WA! Yard Assistant/Delivery Driver for North Valley Lumber MAINTENANCE II POSITION - CITY OF OKANOGAN Member Service Representative - Omak STCU Branch - Full-time HEAD HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL COACH NUTRITION PROGRAMS LEADER SPECIAL EDUCATION HIGH SCHOOL PARA-EDUCATOR FAMILY & CONSUMER SCIENCE TEACHER - BREWSTER SCHOOL DISTRICT STATE & FEDERAL PROGRAMS/ASSESSMENT ASSISTANT HS SOCIAL STUDIES INSTRUCTOR - BREWSTER SCHOOL DISTRICT 5TH GRADE CERTIFICATED TEACHER FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS MANAGING EDITOR Join our team at CWU's Educational Opportunity Center! Latest News Weather service: Flash flooding possible Okanogan: State was ‘a great experience’ Lafferty wins shot put; Okanogan girls second Area tennis players finish state on the podium Bears are No. 1 on 2B diamond Swap meet a success, runs again Circus visits three cities Boy dies when vehicle plunges into pond Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBoy dies when vehicle plunges into pondSecond woman dies after crashStanley H. DavisKara Lee (Muasau) BarnettJudith Loreen WahlTamece ‘Tammy’ (Bryan) MallockDale Dee CrosslandStevens County sets goal of $90M for new justice centerSpokane mom spurred to action by Texas murdersGerald ‘Jerry’ McCann Images Videos CommentedEditorial: It's cruel to abandon animals (1)
