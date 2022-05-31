sheriff car

BREWSTER – A 6-year-old boy died May 29 when the vehicle in which he was riding plunged into a pond near Old Highway 97.

The child’s name has not been released by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle’s driver, Llesenia Infante-Penaloza, 32, Brewster, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. She was booked into the Okanogan County Jail.

Hawley said the sheriff’s office was alerted at 10:13 a.m. that a woman had arrived at a home on Old Highway 97 and was screaming about someone who was dying in the pond.

Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez, Brewster Police Sgt. Adam Nichols and Deputy A. Lopez of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded. They located a vehicle in the pond.

The child was found in the vehicle when it was removed from the pond.

