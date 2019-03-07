OROVILLE — A 13-year-old boy died Feb. 23 while hiking on the Similkameen Trail just outside town off Loomis-Oroville Road.

The boy, whose identity was not released, was hiking with his mother, said Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez.

“It was a medical issue” and not an accident or other problem, he said.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said Deputy Greg Lee responded at 12:41 p.m. to the report.

“The juvenile was about 500 yards in the trail from the trailhead,” Hawley said. “Deputy Lee ran to his location, then took over CPR from the mother. He performed CPR until medics arrived, then assisted them.”

The sheriff’s office was notified at 2:42 p.m. that the boy had died.

“The investigation determined he had a pre-existing medical condition,” Hawley said.

Hawley and Rodriguez said the boy’s name is not being released because of his age and the medical nature of the call.