NESPELEM – Colville Business Council Vice Chairman Joel Boyd was placed on administrative leave March 24 by the council’s executive committee.
“The leave is effective immediately and will continue until further action is taken by the full Colville Business Council in the next available special session, which is currently scheduled for April 8,” said a council announcement.
Boyd will not conduct council business while on leave, the committee said.
He represents the Inchelium District.
No further information was provided.
