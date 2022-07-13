OKANOGAN — Two 10-year-old boys have been referred to juvenile authorities in the wake of a break-in that did an estimated $100,000 damage to an Okanogan school building and other property.
Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a resident who heard banging and breaking glass in the area of the red building — a portable classroom structure — behind the Okanogan Middle/High School building. The red building contains several classrooms.
Deputy Eric Orr responded and heard the sound breaking glass as he approached the building, said Sheriff Tony Hawley. He located the two boys at a door going into the middle school.
“The door window was broken and had a hammer hanging in the window,” said Hawley, who also is an Okanogan School Board member. “There were multiple windows broken out of the red building.”
The boys allegedly had gone inside the portable building and caused damage, including setting off fire extinguishers and turning over shelves.
Two school district vehicles had broken windows and paint on and in them, said district Superintendent Ashley Goetz.
She said a firm estimate of the damage isn’t yet available.
“The incident will be covered by insurance,” she said. “There were four classrooms vandalized as well as a bathroom and storage area — all in the portable” behind the middle/high school building.
“Access to the main building was attempted but not successful because the deputy was able to find the boys and stop them,” Goetz said.
Hawley said the boys were booked into Okanogan County juvenile detention on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.
Under state law, children of 8 and under 12 years old are presumed incapable of committing crime, but that may be removed “by proof that they have sufficient capacity to understand the act or neglect, and to know that it was wrong.”
The court or jury can look at the child to determine age. The court also may order examination of the child by one or more physicians to determine the question of age.
