OKANOGAN - Some rate relief from Bonneville Power Administration will come soon, Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners learned during their July 6 meeting.
BPA will suspend the financial reserves surcharge to its power customers through September 2021.
The PUD receives about two-thirds of its power from BPA. The federal agency’s customers should see about $33 million in total savings, with the PUD saving about $350,000 over the 15-month period.
“This decision is the result of a strong collaborative partnership with our customers,” said BPA Administrator and CEO Elliot Mainzer. “The steps we have taken in recent years to sustain BPA’s financial health make it possible for us to provide some measure of relief to our power customers as they work to address the economic consequences of the pandemic.”
Suspension of the surcharge, once approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, is expected to provide relief to BPA’s power customers totaling about $3 million per month for the remainder of fiscal year 2020, and $30 million during fiscal year 2021.
BPA uses financial reserves as a tool to maintain financial health and mitigate financial risk, as it allows BPA to continue to meet all payment obligations when its sales revenues fall short of forecast. Financial reserves, which are defined as cash on hand, short-term investments and deferred borrowing, also play a role in how agencies determine BPA’s credit rating.
“Maintaining reserves is a staple of financial strength,” said Michelle Manary, BPA chief financial officer. “But given the significant challenges customers are facing, we agree this is not the time to be building up cash reserves.”
The suspension is not the only relief measure BPA is offering its customers.
The agency also is streamlining the process for customers to request payment extensions if they are facing financial hardship because of COVID-19 and are unable to pay their bills. Extensions are available to all power and transmission customers on a case-by-case basis and don’t constitute a waiver of the bill, but instead extends payments out, with interest, for up to three years.
Ron Gadeberg, PUD director of power resources and broadband services, said the district’s wholesale power sales in June fell under budget by $43,557 because of negative pricing on the market when dams were pumping more water through to achieve dissolved gas levels for fish.
However, retail power sales were over budget for the first month this year by $84,392. In total, revenue from power sales is still about $1 million under budget for the year to date.
In other business, the board:
-Heard from Gadeberg that broadband customers continue coming online, with a total of 3,386 end users now on the system.
-Heard from General Manager Steve Taylor that the district is working on further compliance with state mandates, including updating information on the district website regarding ratepayer assistance plans.
Staff continue to work out payment arrangements with customers and refer them to agencies that can assist with bills. PUD offices are open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
-Approved two resolutions for the surplus of old equipment in both the telecom and operations departments.
