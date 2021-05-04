OKANOGAN – A presentation on 2022 wholesale electrical rates from Bonneville Power Administration was given to Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners April 26.
Rates won’t be determined until July.
BPA representatives also shared a time line for power contracts, including a 2025 renewal target before contracts expire in 2028.
In other business, the board:
-Declared as surplus meters the PUD no longer uses, but that could be used by other utilities.
-Approved a contract with BTO Construction for the Aston Estates underground power and domestic water main project for up to $359,826.
The water association will share costs of the project, so its work can be done at the same time.
-Set future board meetings for May 10 and 24; June 14 and 28; July 12 and 26; Aug. 9 and 23, and Sept. 13 and 27.
