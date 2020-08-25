OMAK -New “no parking” signs on Bramble Avenue drew criticism from Wildwood neighborhood residents during the Omak City Council’s Aug. 17 meeting.
The council met via the Zoom platform.
Federico Pacheco, a Bramble Avenue resident since 1997, said there was no notice about the signs, which were installed earlier that day. He said he has a six-bedroom home and nine children, all of whom have vehicles, living with him.
He wanted to know where his family will park now.
Miguel Mejia, a Wildwood Drive resident, said he’s concerned that people who now can’t park on Bramble Avenue will park on Wildwood Drive and leave no room for Wildwood residents’ family and friends. He said he’d requested “kids at play” signs but didn’t expect “no parking” signs.
City Administrator McDaniel said the city received parking complaints for the area and, in researching the problem, discovered a 2010 city ordinance prohibiting parking on Bramble Avenue. The council committee in charge of parking advised that signs be installed.
He said the 2010 ordinance probably was written because of the narrow street – 32 feet – and said there are very few streets in Omak that are narrow but those that are have no parking on them.
Councilman Dave Womack suggested parking be allowed on one side of the street park and recommended the council committee discuss the matter.
Mayor Cindy Gagne sent the matter to committee and asked that Fire Chief Kevin Bowling and Public Works Director Ken Mears be included in the discussion.
Police Chief Jeff Koplin said while the committee is reviewing this ordinance, no parking tickets will be issued.
In other business, the council:
-Heard Mayor Cindy Gagne report that she participated in the free COVID-19 testing at LifeLine Ambulance. She said she participated in support of the Okanogan County Health District and tested negative.
-Approved a contract change for Selland Construction for the airport water project. Utilities not in the plans were found during installation of the water main, so work had to stop until the utilities were verified. They were found to be abandoned phone and electrical lines to the old fire base.
-Approved a contract with 24/7 Property Maintenance for sealcoating and crack sealing of the city hall, police and fire department parking lots. Funding for the project is in the 2020 budget.
-Approved a contract with Dieter Concrete for sewer plant sidewalk replacement. The cost is $18,000; money for the project is in the 2020 budget.
-Learned a “call to budget” would go to city department heads soon for planning the 2021 budget.
In business at the council’s Aug. 3 meeting, the council:
-Authorized submission of funding applications to the state Recreation and Conservation Office for a new, in-ground skate park.
-Heard from new Omak School District Superintendent Michael Porter, who talked about school reopening challenges.
-Heard from Dr. Peter Rutherford, CEO of Confluence Health. He introduced Dr. Douglas Wilson, his successor, and talked about COVID-19. He said even if a vaccine is developed, it won’t mean universal immunity and people should recognize the disease is here to stay and people have to deal with it.
-Experienced an interruption in the meeting at 7:40 p.m. because the meeting was hacked by “Zoom bombers.” Everyone exited the meeting and City Administrator Todd McDaniel had a new meeting set up by 7:43 p.m.
-Heard Mayor Cindy Gagne proclaim September 2020 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
-Authorized a change order for Selland Construction for the airport water project. A panel has to be relocated since it’s too close to a water distribution line.
-Agreed to buy grit removal parts for the wastewater treatment plant from Kuster-Water Corp.
-Agreed to purchase land for right of way and construction easements for the Engh Road reconstruction project.
-Agreed to purchase public works modules and hardware for computer tablets for the current asset management system. The modules and hardware will allow the public works crew to work independently in the field and stay physically separated.
Members of the public would be able to report public works issues online.
Federal CARES Act money is paying for the purchase.
-Approved a COVID-19 policy.
-Learned the East Side Park lift station is operational.
-Learned sales tax revenue for July was $195,707, the highest it’s been for July since the city has been tracking the figures.
-Talked about pros and cons of reopening city hall to walk-in customers. Staff members already are in offices that are behind glass, but there are concerns about people using restrooms, touching doors and counters, and visiting with office staff.
