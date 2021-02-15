OLYMPIA – The state Department of Natural Resources has hired Colville tribal member Glenda Breiler to serve as the agency’s director of tribal relations.
Her first day was Feb. 4.
Breiler will be a key point of contact for matters relating to tribes and their nexus to the work DNR performs across the state, from projects on waterways to work on fire lines, said DNR.
“I’m honored to have Glenda join the Department of Natural Resources,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Her background and expertise will help this agency build stronger partnerships and greater opportunities with our tribal communities.
“We are most successful when we work together to advance our shared priorities – from addressing derelict boats and nets in our waterways to tackling our wildfire and forest health crisis.”
“I am grateful to join an agency with such a large role in protecting and preserving our natural resources,” Breiler said. “Tribes play an immensely important role in that work and are great partners with generations of wisdom that will guide us in our work for Washington residents today and into the future.
“I have already begun engaging with DNR teams and tribes across the state on the work we are doing and how we can better collaborate on the many projects in the agency’s portfolio. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I am thrilled to get started in my new role.”
Breiler was born and raised on the Colville Indian Reservation in Omak.
Before joining DNR, Breiler was director of the Evergreen Longhouse at The Evergreen State College, where she led strategic efforts to promote indigenous arts and cultures on the campus and in Washington.
Her accomplishments include establishing and securing funding for a Sen. John McCoy scholarship program for MPA-Tribal Governance students, developing and implementing tribal relations trainings for college staff, and working with urban and rural tribal leaders, elders and community members from coastal, coastal Salish and plateau regions to expand tribal cultural activities.
Before working at The Evergreen State College, she was deputy director of the Washington Indian Gaming Association.
