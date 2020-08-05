brewster bear

BREWSTER – The first day of school for the Brewster School District has been moved from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2.

The Brewster School Board approved the change and acknowledged there are still significant unknowns for starting school in the fall. The board felt the additional week of preparations would be critical to a smooth start-up of school, according to district officials.

District officials are still pondering school options and safety protocols.

