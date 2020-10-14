BELLEVUE – The Center for Educational Effectiveness has recognized Brewster and Bridgeport high schools for continuous improvement.
Brewster was recognized for continuous improvement for low-income students.
Bridgeport was honored for continuous improvements for Latinx students.
The foundation, which is supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, recognized the schools among a small number of schools in Washington that met criteria for positively influencing educational outcomes for Black, Latinx and/or low-income students.
According to the center, the study will produce a comprehensive analysis of access to essential data, the programs, partnerships and systems elements driving the improvement.
Knowledge gained from the project is intended to be used by school districts and their supporting professional organizations to enhance their local continuous improvement efforts, said the center. The study includes interviews with district and school administration, school staff, students, families and community members.
A final report is due in April 2021.
