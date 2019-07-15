BREWSTER - The Brewster School District anticipates a 2020 budget of more than $15.15 million.
The budget from the state was reduced by almost $400,000 and the four-year budget project shows continued cuts will be necessary, said Superintendent Eric Driessen.
“We hope that we are able to stay ahead of those cuts,” he said.
A couple of grants mean the district will have a slight overall increase in its budget.
“Everything else was pretty much a roll over,” he said.
