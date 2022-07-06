OKANOGAN — In Brewster, a group of business owners known as the Brewster Business Association are alleging that some sellers are not playing by the rules.
“We’ve seen a decrease in sales and customers not coming into town due to the fact that street vendors go to them or set up shop on the outskirts of town,” BBA member Miguel Campos, owner of Nueva Generacion, said at the June 28 county commission meeting.
Four members of the association, of which there are about 12 total, met with the commissioners to discuss the shared problem. Roni Holder-Diefenbach, executive director for the Economic Alliance, was there to help with the discussion.
The alleged issue is that a large number of street vendors, hawkers and peddlers operate just outside of city limits, mostly around Brewster, selling items and products directly to consumers.
The hawkers also are going directly to some of the H-2A guest worker housing areas and similar camps where they also sell their products, the group alleged.
They often take only cash and generally show up on weekends and holidays, said the group.
Association members contend that the hawkers, most of whom apparently operate without business licenses, are undercutting the above-board businesses. The vendors aren’t paying taxes at the state or county levels, and are able to sell at relatively lower prices compared to in-town businesses.
Other issues, as noted at the June 28 meeting, come with the sale of food, which would also require a license through Okanogan County Public Health, and the sale of liquor and other alcoholic beverages, which would require licensing through the county commissioners and state.
“We don’t mind competition, we welcome it,” Campos said. “We just want that competition on a level playing field.”
Campos was born and raised in Brewster, and his business has been in town for more than 20 years, he told the commissioners last Tuesday.
The sales they make in the summer, which is when a large portion of the year’s revenue is made, is also what’s used for them to make it through the winters when tourism, and revenue, slows.
Commissioners Andy Hover and Chris Branch said they would look into the licensing issue, and begin work to update the county’s resolution on hawker’s licenses, first created in 1976.
An update to the name of the license was also mentioned.
Other possible legal issues for the vendors, aside from licensing, include zoning, taxing, health and safety, and right of way with the state Department of Transportation because some sales taking place along Highway 97.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.