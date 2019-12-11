BREWSTER - Officer will be elected during the Brewster Chamber of Commerce’s year-end meeting today, Dec. 11.
The meeting starts at 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 102 E. Main Ave.
The agenda includes an overview of the group’s 2019 accomplishments, election of officers, school district and city hall updates, and other business.
Those who are lone candidates for a position and who have accepted appointment are Mike Mauk, Mauk Fishing Stuff, president; Anna Marie Dalbey, The Dalbey Team-Keller Williams Realty, vice president; Heather Carrington, local resident, secretary, and Mackenzie Harmier, North Cascades Bank manager, treasurer.
Board nomineers are Rebecca Zion, Brewster librarian; Julio Talavera, Umpqua Bank manager, and Kassia Daniels, local resident. Two will be elected; Zion and Talavera have agreed to serve if appointed.
Dalbey, the 2018-19 president, said members’ participation is critical.
