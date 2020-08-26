BREWSTER – Classes will start Sept. 2 in the Brewster School District with an all-online format, the district has announced.
The school board approved the change in starting date to give educators more time to prepare for school in the fall.
Parents and guardians will be contacted to set up in-person conferences Sept. 2, 3 and 8. Teachers will meet with every student and parents to provide information they will need for remote learning to be successful, said a district announcement.
“The district has tried many different avenues to allow students into the building for in-person school,” said Superintendent Eric Driessen. “At this time the county health (district) has denied all of our requests, requiring us to begin school remotely. The ability to return to school will depend on the number of positive COVID cases in our community.”
He said remote, or online, learning will be different this fall than it was in the spring, when schools were ordered to close in mid-March because of COVID-19.
Attendance is required and will be taken each period, grading will be required, students must have six hours of learning each day through a combination of live instruction through Zoom and schoolwork through Google Classroom, flash drives or packet, and state testing will be in place.
A second option is Bear Academy, a continuous learning online program for kindergarten through 12th grade students.
“This is an online option for students to do all of their work from home using an online program,” said Driessen. “This program follows the same standards being taught at school. A teacher will oversee each student’s program, be available for assistance and have ongoing conversations with the students throughout the week. But students will mostly be learning on their own using the program.”
The program can be reviewed at https://accelerate.education/.
Those interested in Bear Academy, must register for the program. Secretaries will be in the office beginning Aug. 19 to assist students. Those who participate in Bear Academy, must stay in the program for an entire quarter before moving into live instruction.
Meals will be available, either for pickup by a parent at the middle school near the basketball court from 9:30-11 a.m. or, by arrangement, delivered to specific spots along a regular bus route. Deliveries can be arranged by calling 509-689-2581, 509-689-3440 or 509-689-3418.
The district also is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays to provide a safe environment. The district will provide support staff, nursing access and custodial services.
Driessen said the district sought permission to bring special program students, English language learners and others into the classroom, but was denied. Parents and teachers can make arrangements to bring children to school by appointment, and there will be some home visits by staff and individual instruction through Zoom.
“We are open to other creative ideas during this difficult time,” he said.
Individualized plans will be put together during conferences Sept. 2, 3 and 8.
A newsletter recently went out to parents/guardians. School supply lists are in the newsletter.
Kindergarten students who will turn 5 before Aug. 31 should be registered, said school officials. Registration packets are available in the middle school office. The child’s birth certificate, immunization record and proof of address must be provided.
For all students, “as the number of positive COVID cases declines, the district has developed a phase-in plan according to the information we get from the county” health district, said Driessen. “These decisions are based on the number of positive cases of COVID in a community.”
Phase-in applies only to students in live instruction remote learning, which will be re-evaluated monthly.
Health and safety requirements from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, county health district and state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction must be followed, Driessen said.
“Regardless of how we may feel about these requirements, they must all be followed and enforced in order for our kids to have the chance to return to school,” he said.
He stressed that the situation remains fluid.
“Working together, supporting one another, this could be one of the most progressive learning years of our education career,” he said. “School will never be the same, it is exciting to think we are the difference makers, we are a part of history that will be referred to as the time period education changed forever. Our goal is to be able to look back and say, while it was very difficult and frustrating, we nailed it.”
