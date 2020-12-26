BREWSTER – The Brewster School District’s district-wide construction project continues to march along toward completion, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The middle school/elementary school project is wrapping up, said Superintendent Eric Driessen. Although a few areas still need work, the majority of the building is done.
“All staff are in their rooms, the library is up and running and both offices are in their places,” he said.
The high school construction budget has been a challenge because of increased construction costs.
District voters passed a bond issue in 2016, but over the years construction costs “have increased tremendously,” he said. “When putting together a construction budget for the high school, there became a serious need to pinch pennies.”
With state and local money, the district-wide project is valued at around $41 million.
Driessen said a few items will be taken out of the project because of the higher construction costs.
“We had hoped to improve our irrigation systems, the lift station system, the bus garage and replace our hallway lockers, as examples. Unfortunately, at this time we have had to put these on the back burner,” he said.
All of the building updates, educational improvements, safety updates, technology upgrades and athletic improvements will take place, he said.
The high school project has started, with updating the upstairs classrooms at the north end coming first. Driessen said updating the building while continuing to hold classes will be tricky, but there is a phasing plan that seems will work.
The high school project is scheduled to be completed the fall of 2022.
A new performing arts center was built during the middle school portion of the project, extensive remodeling and an addition were done at the elementary and a new middle school was built.
The high school project includes updating and remodeling the interior, a new all-weather track and parking lot work.
