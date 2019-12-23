BREWSTER – The new Brewster Middle School complex is mostly done, with the district-wide construction budget on budget and on schedule.
“We continue to work through the punch list for final completion” of the middle school, said district Superintendent Eric Driessen. “Currently, grades three, five and six are in the middle school while the elementary is being updated.”
Public use of the middle school has begun. Community members who wish to use the walking track can sign out a key at the middle school office, which is located upstairs at the high school, Driessen said. Use of the performance space can be scheduled in the middle school office.
The east half of the elementary is being updated first and will be followed by the west half, with completion slated for next summer. Updates will include safety and security, a new library, new technology and energy efficiency.
Work on the high school, track and other areas will go to bid in July or August 2020. Phasing of the project is a bit more complex.
“Trying to provide space to teach and use of the gym and food service for 950 students while updating the building will take a little longer to complete,” said Driessen. “It is currently scheduled to be completed the summer of 2022.”
He said the district is excited about the construction phases that have been completed.
“The new middle school performance gym has already allowed a Veterans Day assembly that saw over 1,000 individuals attend and two music concerts, both at capacity for attendance,” he said. “It will also be a real advantage for the community to be able to access the walking track and performance area.”
The first family movie night on Nov. 23 saw more than 100 community members attend. Admission was a non-perishable food item collected by the WE club for the local food bank. Movie night was sponsored by Umpqua Bank, which provided popcorn and hot chocolate.
Scheduled activities in the middle school include:
-Jan. 18, family movie night, 6:30 p.m.
-Jan. 25, family movie night, 6:30 p.m.
-Jan. 31, Missoula Children’s Theater, 7 p.m.
-Feb. 1, Missoula Children’s Theater, 3 p.m.
