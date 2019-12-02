BREWSTER - Voters in the Brewster School District will be asked Feb. 11, 2020, to decide on a four-year replacement levy.
School board members approved the request during their Nov. 25 meeting. The measure, if approved, would replace a levy that expires in 2020.
The district is seeking $931,940 for collection in 2021, $1,144,955 in 2022, $1,284,679 in 2023 and $1,488,530 in 2024.
Expected levy rates range from $1.75 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2021, to $2 in 2022 and $2.25 in 2023 and 2024.
Superintendent Eric Driessen said more information about the levy will be coming during the next couple months.
In other business, the board:
-Heard Special Programs Director Dianne Johnson report that Child Find was successful, reaching out to 13 families. The health fair was a success with more than 100 adults attending. A special education parent support group has been meeting monthly; 31 parents attended the last meeting.
The Dec. 2 parent advisory committee meeting was scheduled to have college prep for parents and students, and replacement levy on the agenda.
-Heard high school Principal Linda Dezellem report on some of the new graduation requirements and pathways available to students. There are eight pathways available. Brewster already has seven of them available.
High school college classes were discussed. Brewster offers 16 college classes with a total 29 college credits available to students.
-Heard Middle school Principal/Athletic Director Greg Austin report staff members are aggressively going through interim assessment blocks with students. The assessments allow students and staff to know how well students are learning the expected standards.
-Heard Elementary Assistant Principal Garrett Grant report that Methow Arts has been in working with different grade levels on art projects.
-Learned the kindergarten to fifth grade Christmas concert is at 6 tonight, Dec. 4, at the middle school and the sixth through 12th grade concert is at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at the middle school.
-Agreed to move the December board meeting from Monday, Dec. 16, to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in the high school library.
-Approved the highly capable plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.