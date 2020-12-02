BREWSTER – A pair of fires that damaged two churches the morning of Nov. 15 remain under investigation.
Both were intentionally set, said Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz.
“Investigations like these take a very long time due to the forensics part of it,” he said, asking that anyone with information contact his office at 509-689-2331.
Extensive damage was done to the sanctuary at New Testament Baptist Church, 412 W. Hanson Ave., said Brewster Fire Chief Dylan Gamble. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 214 S. Fifth St., received minor damage.
Firefighters were called at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, to the Baptist Church and found “quite a bit of fire to deal with,” Gamble said.
The sanctuary suffered the most damage, with fire breaking through the roof, and the rest of the large building sustained smoke and water damage, he said. Fire was contained to the north end of the building.
Just as firefighters were wrapping up at the Baptist Church, a call came in at 7:05 a.m. to the Catholic Church.
The building sustained very little damage, plus smoke in the building, Gamble said. That fire also appeared to start in the sanctuary.
