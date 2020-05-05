BREWSTER – Brewster Elementary School has received a 2019-20 Imagine Nation Beacon School award.
Imagine Learning representative Elizabeth Fletcher nominated the school for above-and-beyond enthusiasm and innovative use of Imagine Learning with staff and student body.
The school will receive a recognition banner.
