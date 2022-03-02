BREWSTER — A combination of grants and loans has provided the city of Brewster $6.9 million for upgrades to the city’s sewer treatment plant.
J-U-B Engineering, contracted to design the project, is expected to take 10-12 months to complete their design work, according to Michelle Johnson, project manager with JUB.
J-U-B is the same firm who assisted with Brewster’s 2020 General Sewer Plan, a necessary process for identifying areas of need for improvement and upgrades.
Once the design is completed, bids will need to be placed and then depending on timelines for material delivery and the bidding process, construction may begin sometime in the early summer of 2023. Construction is forecasted to take a further 12-18 months for a final completion date sometime in mid-2024.
The $6.9 million price tag covers the entirety of the project, from design to construction, with the bulk of the funds set aside for materials and construction itself. $900,000 came through a grant from the Department of Commerce as part of their Community Development Block Grants.
The other $6 million came from a Department of Ecology loan and grant package. The project and funding were approved at a special Brewster city meeting on Feb. 23 at noon.
New rates for the Angle Trailer Park, just east of Columbia Cove RV Park, were also approved at the meeting.
The new rates will, in terms of net cost, be the same as 2021 rates, but base costs have been lowered. This comes after the city found that residents were not paying the 12.84 percent leaseholder tax, so the city lowered the monthly rate and then tacked the tax back on so net prices per month would stay the same.
Part of the approval also included a 10 percent discount for qualifying military and first responder residents. Current or former military or first responders may qualify.
