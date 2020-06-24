BREWSTER – Brewster High School has announced senior scholarship and award winners.
Outstanding seniors:
Art – Emily Esquivel.
English – Daniela Angel.
Social studies – Daniela Angel.
Agriculture education – Javier Rosario.
Business education – Graphic Design – Ubaldo Arellano.
Business education – Leadership & Innovation – Daniela Angel.
Family and consumer science – Gabriel Garcia.
Foreign language – Daniela Angel.
Physical education – Ubaldo Arellano.
Science – Daniela Angel.
Special services – Javier Whitehouse.
Math – Ashley Esquivel.
Music – Rodolfo Madrid.
Athletic awards
League scholar athletes - Samantha Emigh, Karina Martinez, Mason Kelly, Ubaldo Arellano, Corey Jarrell, Cynthia Sanchez
Brewster 12-sport athlete blankets - Samantha Emigh, Ubaldo Arellano, Kelsey Ochoa.
Scholarships
Brooklynne Boesel – Western Washington University volleyball, $40,000.
Carlos Garcia – Eastern Washington University.
Conner Ashworth – Spokane Falls Community College baseball.
Cynthia Sanchez – Whitworth University, $28,000; Eastern University, $1,000.
Daniela Angel – Brewster World Language Club, $500; College Bound, $4,770; Primeros y Primeras College Bound, $479.88; WSU Experience, $1,000.
Fatima Reynoso – Brewster World Language Club, $500; Primeros y Primeras College Bound, $506.54.
Gabriel Garcia – Pamela Anderson memorial, $500; Wildcat tuition, $500; Central Washington University early scholar, $1,000; College Bound.
Heidiy Trejo-Roman – Brewster World Language Club, $500; Jack and Marie Kirk, $1,000; Primeros y Primeras College Bound, $533.70.
Josefine Martinez – George Washington Foundation, $2,100.
Karina Martinez – Centennial, $500; College Bound, $1,000; Eastern Washington University dean’s, $8,000; Ray and Tulla Warner, $4,000.
Kelsey Ochoa – Army tuition assistance, $16,000; Post 9/11 full-ride, $250,000.
Mason Kelly – Whitworth University (four years), $100,000.
Miriam Tinoco Cuin – Gary Knowlton, $500.
Ubaldo Arellano – Gary Goble, $500; J and M Kirk memorial, $500; V.M. “Bud” and Ruth Priest memorial, $500.
Yovana Perez – Brewster World Language Club, $500; Okanogan Masonic Lodge NO. 169 Herbert and Elizabeth Davis, $2,800; Primeros y Primeras College Bound, $479.88; V.M. “Bud and Ruth Priest memorial, $500; Judy Kirk Evans, $1,000.
