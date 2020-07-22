BREWSTER – Lynnette Blackburn, longtime Brewster Elementary School principal, is moving to the district’s federal programs director position.
Garrett Grant, assistant elementary principal, is moving to the principal’s office.
Blackburn succeeds Dianne Johnson, who retired.
Blackburn said the position will allow her to focus on students in a different capacity than she did as principal.
Grant, a native of East Wenatchee, has an associate degree from Wenatchee Valley College, bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University and a master’s in educational administration from Grand Canyon University.
“Brewster Elementary’s mission aligns with my core belief in that every child is welcome, can succeed, and that cooperation between home and school builds trust and strengthens the student support system,” said Grant. “One of the most important aspects in my role as principal will be to build strong relationships with students, teachers and families.
“I am devoted to continually exploring how to most effectively meet the needs of all students and to interact with parents and community members more efficiently.”
