wsp car door

SPRAGUE – A Brewster man was injured April 1 in a vehicle accident five miles east of town on Interstate 90.

Allen G. Moore, 19, was eastbound in lane No. 2 near milepost 251 when his car crossed into lane No. 1, continued into a ditch and overturned, the Washington State Patrol said. The vehicle came to rest on its top in the ditch.

Moore, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

He was not cited, the patrol aid.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.