SPRAGUE – A Brewster man was injured April 1 in a vehicle accident five miles east of town on Interstate 90.
Allen G. Moore, 19, was eastbound in lane No. 2 near milepost 251 when his car crossed into lane No. 1, continued into a ditch and overturned, the Washington State Patrol said. The vehicle came to rest on its top in the ditch.
Moore, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
He was not cited, the patrol aid.
