BREWSTER — Brewster’s new middle school construction is moving along as scheduled and should be completed by July.
The landscaping, parking lot and sidewalks are set to be completed during August.
In June, construction on the elementary school is scheduled to begin, with construction on the east side of the school to be completed by December. Work on the west side of the building will then begin and should be finished by June of 2020, according to school officials.
The construction will necessitate students to relocate around the school.
When the elementary school is completed, furniture is scheduled to arrive in July.
While the students are moving into their new classrooms, the bid for the high school remodel will go out in August of 2020, and construction on the high school track will follow. It is estimated that to complete the high school remodel project, it will take the full 2020 through 2021 school term, which would be scheduled to be completed in July of 2021. All students are estimated to be in their newly constructed and updated buildings of September 2021.
In other school business, the district placed fifth during the Math is Cool competition Pi Division. There was a total of 13 schools that competed in this division. Diego Guzman placed first in the individual selection out of 146 students.
Marcy Boesel was nominated as this year’s excellence award certified winner and Peter Rios was nominated classified staff member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.