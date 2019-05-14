GRAND COULEE - A project to update lighting on the Grand Coulee bridge is expected to slow traffic on Highway 155 for several weeks.
Motorists can expect one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic across the bridge from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through mid-June, said the state Department of Transportation.
LED lights are being installed by Colvico Inc. in a $242,086 project. Work began May 13.
In another project, resurfacing work continues on Highway 155 between Coulee Dam and Omak. In the $8.5 million project, Granite Construction is doing crack sealing, shoulder work, pavement repair, asphalt paving and chip sealing.
Work started April 22 and should be done in August.
Drivers can expect delays up to 20 minutes in two work zones. Work runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with flaggers and pilot car-controlled traffic.
Motorists also can expect delays between 5 a.m. and 5 pm. all week on the west side of the North Cascades Highway between Marblemount and Granite Creek.
Rumble strips are being installed along the centerline.
Motorists can expect single-lane closures with flaggers and/or pilot cars.
