REPUBLIC – Work to replace the Highway 21 bridge over the West Fork Sanpoil River resumed June 8.
The bridge, about 15 miles south of Republic, was damaged in 2017.
The project includes earthwork, removing and relocating the temporary Bailey Bridge, removing the existing bridge and installing a new bridge with wing walls, paving, stream channel excavation and in-water stream work, rock and boulder placing, woody material placing and other items.
Construction last week included rebar and concrete placement. The contractor is also preparing an irrigation system to water plantings throughout summer.
The new bridge will be 117 feet long, which is 60 feet longer than the existing bridge, and will have 11-foot lanes and four-foot shoulders, said the state Department of Transportation.
On April 8, 2018, the West Fork Sanpoil River changed course and began flowing against the south roadway embankment, which quickly washed away. The road leading to the bridge collapsed.
As the river continued to erode the road approaching the bridge, water began flowing under the south abutment footing, creating a void, said the department.
“The bridge was inspected and it was determined (that), if simply repaired, this could happen again,” said the department.
The project calls for repairing the streambed, reinforcing the banks and building a new bridge with a longer span and deeper foundations.
