BRIDGEPORT – An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony are planned Saturday to celebrate Bridgeport School District’s multi-building construction project.
The district added to the elementary and high schools, and built a new middle school.
The Feb. 22 event, which is open to the public, is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1300 Douglas Ave. Cookies, coffee and hot chocolate will be served.
“The response is a bit overwhelming, as we could see a lot of people,” said Superintendent Scott Sattler.
Three years ago, district voters approved issuing $4.4 million in bonds to go with a $10 million match from the state, said Sattler.
“With this local and state (money), our middle school has been replaced with new construction, except the gymnasium,” he said. “The gym was totally remodeled.”
Five classrooms were added to the elementary school and new front office space was created.
“At the high school, we added three new classrooms and doubled the size of our kitchen, making that the main kitchen for the district,” Sattler said.
Architects West designed the buildings. T.W.Clark was the contractor and Construction Services Group was the contract manager.
