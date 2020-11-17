BRIDGEPORT – A local teen died Nov. 14 after being involved in a one-vehicle accident on 17th Street.
The girl, who was not identified by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, was trapped inside the vehicle. After being extricated by the Bridgeport Fire Department, she was taken by ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital, Brewster, where she died.
The driver, Christopher J. Williams, 35, Bridgeport, also was taken to Three Rivers. After being treated, he was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, said Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler I. Caille.
Deputies, fire and ambulance personnel were called at 6:09 p.m. to the 300 block of 17th Street for the accident.
A preliminary investigation showed speed and intoxicants apparently were contributing factors to the collision, Caille said.
