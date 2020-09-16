OKANOGAN – A Bridgeport man was arrested Sept. 10 after allegedly leading an Okanogan County deputy on a chase from downtown Okanogan almost to Omak.
The pursuit began on South First Avenue near Pine Street in Okanogan and ended on Rodeo Trail just south of Omak. Washington State Patrol and the Omak Police Department assisted, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Arrested was Antonio Valentin Castillo, 27. He was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of attempting to elude, resisting arrest, reckless driving, obstructing a police officer, second-degree criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Hawley said Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez attempted to stop Castillo for several alleged traffic violations - failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to signal and speeding.
“The vehicle did not yield and sped up to 70 mph in a 35 mph zone,” Hawley said.
Omak Police deployed spike strips north of the pursuit.
The vehicle turned off into a residence at 342 Rodeo Trail before reaching the strips and Castillo allegedly fled on foot. He was located hiding under a residence, Hawley said.
After being told to come out, he allegedly attempted to flee on foot and then entered another residence north of 342 Rodeo Trail. He was arrested on the deck of that residence.
An ambulance was called after Castillo began dry heaving and having difficulty catching his breath, Hawley said. He was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.