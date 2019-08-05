BRIDGEPORT – A local man drowned Aug. 4 in Lake Rufus Woods above Chief Joseph Dam.
Manuel De Jesus Galarza-Martinez, 26, was swimming with friends when he went underwater, said Douglas County Sheriff Kevin W. Morris. When he did not resurface, his friends dove in, found him unresponsive and pulled him to shore, then called for help.
Deputies were dispatched at 7:09 p.m. Sunday. They found Galarza-Martinez lying on the shore and unresponsive, Morris said.
“Deputies attempted life saving measures, but were ultimately unsuccessful,” he said.
