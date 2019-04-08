UPDATE: The missing man has been identified as Alexander Bravo-Marroquin. As of mid-afternoon April 9, he had not been located.
BREWSTER – A Bridgeport man is missing and possibly drowned after a canoe capsized on Washburn Island Pond the evening of April 4.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said two brothers, ages 18 and 20, were canoeing near the Chicken Creek boat launch when the craft capsized. Their identities have not been released.
“They capsized the canoe and only one of the brothers made it to shore,” Hawley said.
Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Search and Rescue, state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Colville Tribal Police responded and searched the pond with boats and divers Thursday evening and Friday, but were not able to locate older brother.
“We will be continuing search efforts to locate him,” Hawley said April 8.
The accident investigation is being handled by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
