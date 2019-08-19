OLYMPIA – Bridgeport and Okanogan are getting state loans for public works projects.
The money is part of more than $85 million in loans awarded earlier this month by the Washington State Public Works Board for pre-construction and construction activities for 30 projects across the state.
Bridgeport is getting a $180,000 pre-construction loan for the reservoir No. 2 domestic water project.
Okanogan will receive $130,000 in construction loan funds for wastewater treatment plant flood protection.
Applicants requested more than $248 million for 74 different projects, and the board approved qualifying projects from a rated and ranked list until all available funds were exhausted, the agency said.
“These investments strengthen communities by supporting reliable infrastructure that serves as the foundation for regional economies to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity,” said state Commerce Director Lisa Brown.
