BRIDGEPORT – An Aug. 31 distance learning start is planned in the Bridgeport School District.
A reopening plan recently was approved by the school board and includes specific guidance on health and safety requirements for students and staff, and details for and learning to start the school year.
“Our building principals are working diligently to finalize the details to be fully communicated to families,” said the district. Letters were to be sent last week.
Chromebooks will be distributed to students who do not have access to a computer. They will be available for checkout, as schoolwork will be delivered over Google Classroom, Zoom, instructional packets and thumb drives.
The district is working to support families without adequate Internet access.
“If internet is not available in your area, students will receive frequent work utilizing district materials,” said the announcement. “This could be in the form of instructional packets and/or a thumb drive for homework submission.”
Additional Internet hot spots will be set up soon, as long as there is connectivity in an area. The state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is working on additional Internet connectivity, said the district.
Attendance will be taken daily. Students are expected to attend and participate in remote learning. For those receiving printed materials, attendance will be expected and will be marked according to work turned in, the district.
Work will be graded.
Grab-and-go meals will be available for pickup at the school or bus stops. More information will be available later, the district said.
“To say this has been an unusual year is an understatement, however, the district would like you to know that we as an educational staff miss our students and would prefer to have face-to-face instruction,” said the announcement. “As soon as we are allowed by the health district, we will open our doors and begin to move toward a more traditional setting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.