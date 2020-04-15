OLYMPIA - The Bridgeport School District was scolded by the Washington State Auditor’s Office for the way it handles its associated student body activities.
In an audit report and finding released April 6 for the period of Sept. 1, 2017, through Aug. 31, 2019, the auditor’s office found the district’s internal controls over ASB activities were insufficient to safeguard against potential loss and noncompliance with laws and regulations.
The district’s ASB program collected revenue of $92,627 and $91,769 during fiscal years 2018 and 2019, respectively.
The auditor’s office said the district did not document receipts properly for several fundraisers, did not approve two fundraisers before they began, and didn’t perform a final profit analysis for two fundraisers.
ASB meeting minutes did not include treasurer’s reports, and approval of ASB warrants were not documented in 10 of the 17 meetings, the auditor said.
“The district did not allocate the necessary resources and oversight to establish adequate internal controls over ASB activities or to ensure ASB activities were handled in accordance with state laws and regulations, and were adequately supported and monitored,” the auditor’s office said.
The auditor recommended the district improve internal controls by:
-Providing adequate training to staff and students involved in ASB fundraisers.
-Reconciling fundraiser receipts to excepted revenues as derived from inventory sold, tickets or other method of estimating expected revenue.
-Preparing, keeping and monitoring all necessary records of ASB activities.
-Keeping all ASB student council minutes and clearly documenting formal approval of activities, purchases and prior minutes.
The district, in its response, said it agreed with the finding and would work to meet the recommendations.
“Bridgeport School District will also require that all documents related to each fundraiser be submitted to the district office as a final review,” said the response. “This added layer of oversight will help identify and correct any inaccuracy in the process.”
The district had a previous audit finding, for Sept. 1, 2015, through Aug. 31, 2017, concerning internal controls over ASB activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.