Bill addresses electric utilities and wildfire
OLYMPIA — A wildfire-related bill sponsored by state Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, has passed the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks Committee.
Two years ago, the Legislature created the Electric Utilities Wildland Fire Prevention Task Force, which focused on ways to prevent wildfires. Hawkins’ Senate Bill 5158 would implement the recommendations.
Hawkins’ proposal would direct state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz to work with the Utility Wildland Fire Prevention Advisory Committee to implement the recommendations by Aug. 1. The group’s work would be maintained and updated on the Department of Natural Resources’ website.
“These recommendations are very important to many of my utilities, especially considering the 12th District’s recent history of devastating wildfires,” said Hawkins. “It is important to keep the momentum going for this group, finalize its recommendations and ensure ongoing communications with the Legislature.”
He praised Franz and her staff, and said he is excited to work with Chelan County Public Utility District and the state Department of Natural Resources, which Franz heads, on the bill.
George Caan, executive director of the Washington PUD Association, said the association supports the bill.
“This legislation will continue the important collaboration between the Department of Natural Resources and electric utilities, including public utility districts, to protect our electricity systems and our state forests from the threat of wildfires,” he said.
Under the bill, the advisory committee would be made up of utility, municipal, forest landowners and others.
The bill was sent to the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
Comments sought on transportation plan
OLYMPIA — The state Department of Transportation is seeking comments on the draft state active transportation plan, 2020 and beyond.
Every Washingtonian uses active transportation connections at some point in a trip, whether crossing the street from a parking spot to a destination, walking to a bus stop or bicycling to school or work, said the department.
The new plan comes during a time when more people than ever are walking and bicycling both as alternatives to transit use and to maintain physical and mental health during the pandemic. At the same time, a preliminary assessment of crash statistics found that 2020 fatal crashes involving those vulnerable road users appear to be occurring at higher rates than the averages for 2010-2019, said the department.
“Highways in most places weren’t originally designed for people walking or cycling, so it’s no surprise we found a number of places with gaps,” said Barb Chamberlain, director of the department’s active transportation division “This analysis helps us understand how the use of state routes has changed as population centers have expanded, and why they may no longer be safe for the mix of uses and people there.”
The draft plan assesses the needs for accessible pedestrian and bicyclist facilities, highlights safety concerns and provides the first-ever examination of state right of way and its suitability for active transportation, said the announcement.
An online open house provides an opportunity to learn more about the draft plan and to provide comments. It continues through Feb. 15 at https://engage.wsdot.wa.gov/active-transportation-plan/.
Blackburn plans retirement
PATEROS — Lyle Blackburn, Pateros High School agriculture for 38 years, is retiring at the end of the school year.
He also advises FFA.
“We are sad to see him go but happy to see him start the next chapter in his life,” said a school announcement. “We hope that he enjoys every minute of his well-earned retirement.”
The position is being advertised. The deadline for first review of applications is Feb. 3.
Applicants sought for fair committee
OKANOGAN — Applicants are sought for a vacant position on the Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee.
Letters of interest are sought by the Okanogan County commissioners.
The term runs two years. Applicants can be from any area of the county.
Fair Advisory Committee members meet the second Monday of each month to discuss a variety of fair-related topics and make decisions reflective of the group’s mission statement: “The Okanogan County Fair exists to provide a county-wide family event reflecting the values of Okanogan County, the accomplishments of Okanogan County youth, agriculture and communities.”
Letters may be submitted by mail or in person to commissioners at 123 N. Fifth Ave., Room 150, Okanogan, WA 98840.
Ground Hog offered by Tonasket Kiwanis
TONASKET — The 37th annual Tonasket Ground Hog Dinner will be a do-it-yourself affair this year, with sausage available for purchase from the Tonasket Kiwanis Club.
The event traditionally draws hundreds of folks to Tonasket High School to chow down on ground hog – aka sausage – scalloped potatoes, rolls, vegetables and desserts. Tonasket Kiwanis Club members grind, spice and prepare the sausage as a fundraiser for its youth and community projects.
Because of COVID-19 dining and gathering restrictions, the dinner won’t be held this year but sausage sales will.
People can purchase bulk sausage for $3.50 per pound, according to the club. Purchase times and locations are 2-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, outside Lee Frank’s Mercantile, 324 N. Whitcomb Ave., and in the parking lot of II Sisters and Tonasket Foursquare Church, 415 N. Whitcomb Ave.
Presales can be arranged by contacting Dale Rawley, 509-560-9940; Julie Conkle, 509-429-0128 (voice or text), or Aaron Kester, 509-429-2045 (voice or text).
“This year’s sausage is lean — there was a mix-up in the order last year — with Kiwanis’ own special recipe used for the past 37 years,” said the club.
Sales are in six-pound tubes or two-pound packages.
Packaging is by Double S Meats, Tonasket.
Three nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three Winthrop seniors have received nominations to military service academies by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District.
Nominated were:
U.S. Military Academy - Liv Aspholm, Liberty Bell High School, daughter of David and Margo Aspholm.
U.S. Air Force Academy - Camylle Jordan, Georges Duby International High School, daughter of Reid and Erin Jordan; Dusty Patterson, Liberty Bell High School, son of Jeffery and Molly Patterson.
Newhouse nominated 18 students across central Washington to the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy.
The nominations followed an application process and interview with Newhouse’s military service academy advisory board. Attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.
Final determination for admittance will be made by the respective academies.
Nominations sought for history award
OLYMPIA — Nominations are sought for the state’s 30th annual awards for outstanding achievements in historic preservation.
The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation awards program recognizes persons, organizations and projects that have achieved distinction in the field of historic preservation.
Award recipients will be recognized by video to be posted online to department’s webpage and social media accounts during National Historic Preservation Month in May. Recipients will be asked to submit a video of one to four minutes following notification of their respective awards.
Categories for nominations are Washington heritage barn rehabilitation, career achievement, historic cemetery preservation, preservation education, historic preservation stewardship, historic preservation in the media, historic preservation planning, special achievement and the Valerie Sivinski award for historic rehabilitation.
Nominations must be postmarked or submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, March 19. Nomination forms, instructions, award category descriptions and other information about the awards may be obtained by visiting https://dahp.wa.gov/news-events.
Sandoval named to fall dean’s list
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jessica Sandoval, Omak, has been named to the dean’s list at Missouri State University.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Sandoval was among more than 5,300 students named to the list.
Anderson, Deebach lead gun club shooters
TONASKET — Ryan Anderson and Matt Deebach emerged as leaders in shooting Jan. 24 at the Tonasket Gun Club.
The event marked the fourth week of the eight-week of the 103rd Spokesman-Review Inland Empire Telegraphic Shoot.
Anderson had high score in the 16-yard competition. Deebach had the high mark for handicap.
In the fifth week shoot, on Jan. 31, Rick Lind had high score in 16-yard shooting, while Aaron Baldwin and Lyle Sattler tied in handicap.
Jan. 24
16-yard — Ryan Anderson, 25; Robert McDaniel, 24; Andy Gasho, 23; Josh McDaniel, Don Fisher, Noah Olmstead, Matt Deebach and Jerry Anderson, 22; Jordan Montanye and Blake Rise, 21; Ken Chapman, Aaron Baldwin and Rick Lind, 20; Lyle Sattler, Deven Sprague and Paul Schwilke, 19; Chuck Gavin and Vern Cole, 18; Tom Deebach, 16; Krissy Call, Jessi Hatch, Lloyd Caton Jr. and Randy Bresztyenszky, 15; Jeff McMillan and Case Denison, 13.
Handicap — Matt Deebach, 24; Jerry Asmussen and Noah Olmstead, 23; Aaron Baldwin and Rick Lind, 22; Lyle Sattler, Deven Sprague, Josh McDaniel and Don Fisher, 21; Lloyd Caton Jr and Jordan Montanye, 20; Chub (no last name provided), 18; Ryan Anderson, 15; Tom Deebach, 12.
Jan. 31
16-yard — Rick Lind, 24; Aaron Baldwin and Jerry Asmussen, 23; Robert McDaniel, Andy Gasho, Deven Sprague, Matt Deebach and Lloyd Caton Jr., 22; Don Fisher and Jordan Montanye, 21; Lyle Sattler and Randy Cline, 20; Paul Schwilke, 18; Josh McDaniel, Chuck Gavin and Tom Deebach, 17; Vern Cole, Ken Chapman and Dane Stalder, 16; Randy Bresztyenszky and James Gasho, 15; Jessi Hatch, 8.
Handicap — Aaron Baldwin and Lyle Sattler, 23; Jordan Montanye, Josh McDaniel and Jerry Asmussen, 22; Deven Sprague and Rick Lind, 21; Matt Deebach, Lloyd Caton Jr. and Randy Cline, 20; Dane Stalder, 18; Tom Deebach, 16, and Jessi Hatch, 13.
Comments sought on hunting season proposals
OLYMPIA — The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking comments on the second round of proposed alternatives for 2021-23 hunting seasons.
Hunting season proposals will be posted Feb. 11 on the department’s website for the public to provide comments, said department officials. Comments will be accepted through Thursday, March 4.
“We’ve updated these proposals based on public input from last summer when we had nearly 2,700 people provide us their perspectives,” said Anis Aoude, game division manager.
“That feedback really helped us to better understand the public’s priorities. This second round of input will help us fine tune our recommendation for the upcoming 2021-2023 hunting seasons.”
Final recommendations will be presented to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission in March for public comment and in April for adoption consideration.
People with limited or no Internet connections may call the wildlife program customer service desk, 360-902-2515, to request a print version of the survey.
Written comments may be mailed to Wildlife Program, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.
