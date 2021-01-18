Tribe lifts COVID curfew in Keller
NESPELEM — The Colville Confederated Tribes has lifted the COVID-19 curfew previously imposed in the Keller District.
The curfew was lifted Jan. 14.
“Fortunately, the spike of COVID-19 cases seen in recent days in the Keller District has trended downward enough that the business council is able to lift the curfew at this time,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “Thank you to all in the Keller community who have contributed your efforts to keeping yourself and others safe during this life-threatening pandemic.
“The pandemic does continue to pose a danger, though, and all of the other health restrictions, such as the limitation on gathering size, will continue in place.”
A similar curfew imposed in the Inchelium District of the Colville Indian Reservation was lifted Jan. 7.
The tribe imposed the curfew in December in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In December, the council also extended the reservation closure until midnight May 31, 2021. The closure, which began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, had been scheduled to expire Dec. 31.
Access is allowed for tribal members, non-member residents of the reservation, tribal employees, deliveries, postal and food services, and other pre-approved essential services or outside agency personnel.
State highways on the reservation remain open to traffic passing through.
As of Jan. 14, there were 28 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation – 16 in Nespelem, nine in Omak, three in Inchelium and zero in Keller. Fourteen people were in quarantine and 302 had recovered from the illness, said the tribe.
Lake Chelan ferry fees increase
OLYMPIA — Rate increases have been approved for the Lady of the Lake and Lady Express ferries operating on Lake Chelan.
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved the Lake Chelan Boat Co. Inc. rates, which went into effect Jan. 8.
The company is implementing a rate increase of 8.5 percent to address decreased ridership and restrictions on the number of passengers allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers will see an increase of 25 cents to $2 per one-way trip, depending on the destination and season.
The increase will allow the company to increase its annual revenues by about $118,500, said the commission.
Fare options will be simplified and schedules revised, the commission said. Another vessel will be added to do scheduled runs.
The commission received one comment opposed to the rate increase.
Lake Chelan Boat Co., which last updated its rates in January 2020, operates commercial passenger ferry services from Chelan to Stehekin with intermediate stops along the way. The company provides basic, year-round passenger transportation where residents have limited transportation alternatives, said the commission.
Democrats file against Culp lawyer
SEATTLE — The Washington State Democratic Party has filed a complaint with the state bar association against attorney Stephen Pidgeon, lawyer of record for failed gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp.
The complaint seeks an immediate investigation into alleged violations of Pidgeon’s oath to defend the U.S. and state constitutions and to impose appropriate disciplinary action.
The party alleges Pidgeon advanced meritless allegations of unspecified election fraud in his representative capacity for the Culp for Governor campaign in the case of Culp for Governor vs. Wyman et al. The Culp case was filed in King County Superior Court.
Culp is the former Republic police chief.
On Jan. 15, the Culp for Governor campaign withdrew its case against Wyman, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.
Pidgeon’s “use of the judicial system to advance these frivolous claims undermines both public confidence in the democratic process and has contributed to the spread of disinformation that has resulted in threats of violence against election officials -- including Washington’s own Republican secretary of state,” the Democrats alleged.
The complaint against Pidgeon was filed with the Washington State Bar Association by Dmitri Iglitzin and Gabe Frumkin of Barnard, Iglitzin and Lavitt.
Offices closed for security reasons
OKANOGAN — Three offices in the Okanogan County Courthouse will be open by appointment only this week because of heightened security protocols.
The assessor’s, auditor’s and treasurer’s offices will be open by appointment only through Jan. 22, said a joint announcement from the offices.
Customers can use the online and pay-by-mail options for services such as vehicle licensing, tab renewal and tax payments, the announcement said.
Appointments for business that must be conducted in person will be offered on a limited basis. Employees will be available by phone to assist our customers
and to answer questions.
Numbers for scheduling an appointment or asking questions: Assessor’s office, 509-422-7190; auditor’s office, 509-422-7240; treasurer’s office, 509-422-7180; vehicle licensing, 509-422-7350.
All three can be reached at www.okanogancounty.org.
Monday night, Okanogan County government, including public health, experienced a cyber attack on its computer infrastructure. The attack also impacted the phone system and emails.
“At this time, we do not have a projected date for the computer system to be fully operational,” an emergency notification said.
Due to reduced services, the Third Street entrance to the courthouse is closed, but Fourth Street entrance remains open.
If anyone is experiencing difficulties reaching an office due to phone issues, the county call center can be reached at 509-422-2420 or 509-422-2422
Jurors who were scheduled to call in this week for jury duty in either Superior Court or District Court have been excused.
If anyone is not currently signed up for the Okanogan County Alerts, see www.okanogandem.org.
Damaged antenna interrupts signals
OMAK — A damaged antenna on Omak Mountain has shut down television and radio signals provided to the mid-Okanogan Valley via Okanogan County Television Reception District No. 1.
“We are aware of the service outage for our customers in the greater Omak area,” said an announcement from the district.
Staff borrowed a snowmobile from the Colville Confederated Tribes to get to the facility at the top of Omak Mountain.
“They discovered that the outage is more serious than we initially thought,” said the announcement. “The main broadcast antenna … is damaged and down.”
The district is working with its partners and resources to get service back on the air as soon as possible.
Tribal elders can get vaccinated
NESPELEM — COVID-19 vaccinations are available to Colville tribal elders age 65 and older.
The tribe said elders should make appointments with their primary care providers. The Moderna vaccine is being distributed through Indian Health Service clinics in Omak and Nespelem and Lake Roosevelt Community Health Centers in Inchelium and Keller.
More information about vaccination qualification groups and the vaccines themselves is on the tribe’s website under the COVID-19 link.
Education, mental health are topics
WENATCHEE — The importance of education and mental health will be discussed Jan. 21 and 28 during online events staged by the Associate Students of Wenatchee Valley College.
The virtual presentations are open to all WVC employees and students.
Author and speaker Omari Amili will present “From Crime to Classroom: How Education Changes Lives” at 6 p.m. Jan. 21.
The college said Amili grew up facing poverty, foster care and neglect. He attended more than 15 schools growing up before dropping out and turning to crime.
After being released from prison in 2008, he attended turned to education and earned four college degrees. He is a former juvenile justice researcher for the ACLU of Washington, and a faculty member and case manager with South Seattle College.
Author and college mental health specialist Josh Rivedal will present a program on suicide prevention at 3 p.m. Jan. 28. Rivedal will share the message that it’s OK to talk about mental health and that it’s possible to live mentally well in college and beyond, said WVC.
Registration for both events is at wvc.edu/CampusLifeEvents.
Republic offers after-school program
REPUBLIC — A new after-school program, “Stripes,” began this week for Republic High School students.
The six-week program, which began Jan. 19, runs from 3-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Topics include automotive, cooking/art and gaming club.
Snacks will be offered.
Registration is available from the school, 30306 Highway 20.
Youngsters learn about nature in fall
TONASKET — In December, kindergarten and first grade students in the Tonasket Online Academy participated in an online class taught by the California Academy of Science in both Spanish and English.
They were asked to notice what they saw outside their windows during fall, and they thought about how scientists and artists might be the same and different.
The final activity walked students through steps to draw something from nature.
“Students were excited to show off their art,” said teacher Christine Olson.
Bill would provide wildfire help
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Whip+ Reauthorization act, introduced Jan. 11 by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-5th District, and others, would reactivate the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus for 2020 natural disasters, including wildfires.
Newhouse said WHIP+ offers critical assistance to agricultural producers, including wine grape growers, whose crops were impacted by smoke taint.
Merc announces COVID-inspired changes
TWISP – The Merc Playhouse organization has made improvements to its theater in anticipation of being able to reopen for in-person performances.
The theater has been shut down since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Changes include:
Blocked seating, in new chairs, so people can sit in “pods” with scaled-down audience sizes.
Cupholders in each seat.
More space for entering and a one-way traffic pattern to help with physical distancing.
Touch-free ticket purchasing and safety protocols at the box office.
Scrubbed and recirculated air that filters through a new heating-cooling system and air scrubber.
Plenty of hand sanitizer.
A mast requirement and “long-distance, mimed hugs from all of us at The Merc who have missed you like crazy.”
The group said monetary donations are welcome.
Artwork sought for new center
NESPELEM — A local artist is sought to create an art piece for the new San Poil Treatment Center, said the Colville Confederated Tribes.
The art will be presented as part of the center’s brand and marketing platform.
More information is available from leah.hart-ross.hhs@colvilletribes.com or 509-634-2613.
Sitzmark waits on more snow
HAVILLAH — Sitzmark Ski Area is awaiting more snow before it can open for the season.
Officials at the hill east of Tonasket said they’re looking forward to opening.
The hill’s latest social media post asked people to “do your snow dances, cross your fingers, or do whatever you do to help get that white stuff falling from the sky.”
COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect once the hill opens. Masks will be required and the lodge will be closed.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl, off Highway 20 between Okanogan and Twisp, has been open for a couple weeks with COVID-19 protocols in place, but issued a warning last week that people need to adhere to the rules.
“Our policy is that you need to practice physical distancing and masks are required anytime you are not alone, such as in lift lines, on the chair lift, in the washroom, in closed spaces, the line for the burger cart and in any group setting,” said hill officials. “Failure to follow these policies will result in you being asked to leave the hill - which we had to do with one guest” Jan. 9. “No fun for anyone.”
Safety of guests and employees is the primary concern. Multiple non-compliance complaints or sick or quarantined employees would force closure of the hill.
“Please don’t be the reason we lose our season,” said officials.
As of Jan. 17, the hill had 36 inches of snow at the base and 39 inches at the top.
Runs are groomed and lifts are running. The tube hill, luge run and cross country ski trails are open.
The hill is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Brook trout reward event underway
NESPELEM — A tribal member-only angler reward fishery event is underway on Owhi Lake.
Colville tribal Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel recently captured and tagged more than 120 brook trout in the lake. Each tag is marked with a dollar prize ranging from $10 to $100.
Anglers wishing to participate must turn in tags at a locked mailbox adjacent to the boat ramp on the southwest end of the lake or at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center front desk in Nespelem.
A data sheet to be given to the angler to provide name, address tribal ID number and other information, plus details about their day of fishing, said department officials. Participants must be age 17 or older.
A gift card corresponding to the prize amount will be mailed.
“The completed form and the tag itself must be received in order to receive the award,” said the department.
The tribe wants to improve the Owhi Lake fishery by reducing an over-population of brook trout.
Annual surveys have noted an increase in the brook trout population and a decrease in the average relative weight.
Parks recruits new director
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will have a special virtual meeting Jan. 21 to discuss and select candidates to interview for the state park director position.
The special meeting begins at 7 p.m. During the meeting, the commission will discuss top candidates and their credentials, then select which candidates to interview.
An agenda is available on the Washington State Parks website.
Current Director Don Hoch will retire March 2.
People can listen to the WebEx meeting by calling 206-207-1700 or 415-655-0001. The meeting access code is 177 711 7925 and the event password is WAP@rks2021
