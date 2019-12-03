OKANOGAN – Longtime Okanogan School District art teacher Dan Brown is leaving at the end of the school year.
Brown’s resignation for retirement, effective June 11, 2020, was accepted by the school board during its Nov. 19 meeting.
Brown has taught in Okanogan for 30 years. During that time his art students have exhibited their works in the community, worked on community art projects and won numerous awards at the regional, state and national levels.
The board also accepted the resignation of custodian Diane Sandoval.
In other business, the board:
-Hired Alicia O’Dell as Camp Invention director and Ed Ashworth as middle school boys’ C team basketball coach.
-Set the December school board meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in the district office, 115 Rose St.
-Discussed 5000 series policies and procedures for first reading. Revisions and recommendations will be presented at the December meeting.
