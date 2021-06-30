OMAK – Longtime Omak School Board member Kathie Brown is leaving the board today, June 30.
She submitted her resignation to the board June 22.
Brown said her decision to step down was a tough one.
“A lot of amazing things are going on in our schools,” she said. “My fellow board members, along with so many caring staff, are committed to focusing on the needs of our students, have a commitment to high expectations for student learning, and creating a future for each and every student.”
She thanked the board and staff for their time, attention and knowledge.
“Even though life is taking me in a new direction, please know that I will always be an avid supporter of the Omak School District and our community,” she said. “I am committed to the goal and vision of doing what’s best for kids. Thank you to all who have supported me in my capacity as a board member.”
Brown was born and raised in Omak and graduated from Omak High School in 1964. Shortly after graduation, she began her 32-year career as an Omak School District secretary, working with five superintendents.
Upon retirement, she wanted to continue to serve the students of the Omak community, and agreed to run for a school board position in 2009, according to the district.
The Omak district is seeking applicants for Brown’s District No. 5 at-large position. The person selected would serve until December 2023 and would have to file financial disclosure information with the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Any registered voter living within the district is eligible to apply, according to the district.
Applications are available from the district office, 619 W. Bartlett Ave., and must be turned in by 3 p.m. July 19.
More information is available from the district office, 509-826-0320.
