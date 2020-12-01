EAST WENATCHEE – Mike Bruno, Wells Hydroelectric Project superintendent, received a 20-year service award Nov. 23 from Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners.
“It was a great choice to come here,” said Bruno. “I’m very happy to work for a good company. The support for the Wells Project has been great over the years.”
In other business, the commission:
-Continued the hearing for the distribution system and Wells Hydroelectric Project for calendar year 2021. The hearing will be held open until 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the district’s East Wenatchee office.
-Accepted work and final payment to KRCI for forebay debris removal services for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. All work is complete and meets bid specifications, said PUD officials.
The next commission meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the district’s East Wenatchee office. The office is closed to the public in response to state COVID-19 guidance. To comply with the state Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda posted on the district’s website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
