OMAK – About 150 acres of brush and grass burned Monday, July 6, northeast of town behind Rocky River HUD housing on the Colville Indian Reservation.
The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating the cause, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.
An initial report to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office just after 7 p.m. indicated there was a vehicle fire.
Bowling said no structures were threatened, although Colville Tribal Police issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the housing area.
Firefighters from Omak, Okanogan, Malott, Fire District No. 7 (rural Riverside), the state Department of Natural Resources and BIA responded, as did a LifeLine Ambulance paramedic. DNR sent a helicopter and DNR sent a bulldozer.
Bowling said the fire was tough to access because of a deep canyon and rough roads.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters were on the scene about three hours.
