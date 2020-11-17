EAST WENATCHEE – A hearing for the Douglas County Public Utility District’s distribution and Wells Hydroelectric budgets will remain open until Dec. 14.
During the PUD board’s Nov. 9 meeting, the board announced it plans to close the hearing at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 during a meeting at the East Wenatchee office. The hearing was opened Oct. 12.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a contract change for generator unit refurbishment for the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
-Authorized a call for bids to rebuild the limitorque fish ladder collection chamber entrance gate operators at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. After more than 50 years, the entrance gate operators on the fish ladder collection chambers have reached the end of their useful life.
-Approved a call for bids for 2021-2022 heavy equipment services for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The services are necessary to perform maintenance and emergency work.
-Authorized a call for bids for 2021-2022 forebay debris removal services for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The services are necessary to maintain efficient and safe operations of the project.
-Declared miscellaneous items of personal property to be surplus; they will be sold at public auction.
-Declared a 2013 Dodge Ram bucket truck as surplus.
-Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network. The fiber optics network has 6,096 end users.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the district’s Wells Project. Because of COVID-19 guidelines, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda on the district’s website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
