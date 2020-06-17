WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two Okanogan County law enforcement officials have been named to U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse’s new Central Washington Law Enforcement Working Group.
Local participants are Chief Paul Budrow, Twisp Police Department, and Sheriff Tony Hawley, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
Other group members are Chief Ken Hohenburg, Kennewick Police Department; Chief Greg Cobb, Union Gap Police Department; Chief Phil Schenke, Othello Police Department; Chief Kevin Fuhr, Moses Lake Police Department; Chief Matt Murray, Yakima Police Department; Capt. Shawn Boyle, Yakima Police Department; Chief Ken Roske, Pasco Police Department, and Chief Al Escalera, Sunnyside Police Department.
The group aims to build upon local and community-led efforts to improve policing and discuss pending federal legislation, said the 4th District Republican.
“Restoring peace and delivering justice for all are ideals inherent to our nation’s founding that I fully support, and it starts by engaging with our local communities,” said Newhouse after the group’s inaugural meeting. “In response to the events and discussions happening on the national stage, I established the Law Enforcement Working Group to hear first hand from these leaders in our communities.
“Central Washington’s law enforcement officers have sworn to protect and serve our families, friends, and neighbors; I am hopeful this Working Group will open a line of thoughtful, respectful dialogue as Congress considers legislation that will affect the way our officers work to enforce the rule of law.”
During the first meeting, Newhouse said he listened to law enforcement officers talk about steps being taken to improve policing throughout central Washington, including the implementation of several Washington state laws and provisions that are being discussed at the national level.
Participants shared positive examples of steps their departments are taking to increase community involvement in policing, outreach to minority communities, and crime prevention activities with children, students and families. They also discussed the recent increase in crime, such as domestic violence, burglary and driving under the influence resulting from the stay-at-home order.
Newhouse also gathered feedback on legislation introduced in Congress.
In 2018, Washington state voters passed Initiative 940, which modified the law regulating police use of force. I-940 removed the requirement to prove that a law enforcement officer acted out of “malice” when filing criminal charges such as manslaughter.
In addition, I-940 requires law enforcement officers to receive additional de-escalation, first aid and expanded mental health crisis training.
In 2019, the state Legislature passed legislation to clarify and strengthen the initiative to:
-Require annual training for law enforcement, including training on implicit bias, de-escalation tactics, mental health and less lethal alternatives.
-Establish that law enforcement officers have a solemn duty to preserve life, including providing or summoning first aid at the earliest safe opportunity.
-Institute processes for independent investigations of deadly force incidents.
-Establish standards for family and community notification, including a requirement to notify tribes if an officer’s use of force results in the death of a tribal member.
-Remove the requirement that police “malice” be proven in order to bring criminal charges and replace it with an objective “good faith” or reasonable police officer standard by which prosecutors can more fairly evaluate deadly force incidents.
In 2002, Washington state enacted a law to require peace officer certification, which aims to ensure that law enforcement agencies do not hire or retain officers who:
-Have been discharged by a law enforcement employer for serious misconduct.
-Have convictions for certain criminal offenses.
-Have otherwise improved themselves to be unsuitable to be peace officers.
